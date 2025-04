Several fires break out in Dnipro due to Russian drone attack

The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro with drones on the evening of 26 March, causing fires.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Several fires broke out in Dnipro due to a drone attack. Cars and infrastructure facilities caught fire. All services are responding.

Information about casualties is being confirmed."

