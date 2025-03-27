Russia loses 1,670 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 27 March 2025, 07:19
Russia has lost 1,670 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 363 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 908,890 (+1,670) military personnel;
- 10,438 (+8) tanks;
- 21,701 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,265 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,343 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,118 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 30,926 (+108) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 42,070 (+169) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,787 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!