Over two-thirds of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – survey

As of March, the level of trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains quite high, with 69% of Ukrainians expressing confidence in Zelenskyy.

Source: a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted from 12 to 22 March

Quote from KIIS: "As of the second half of March 2025, 69% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy, do not trust – 28%. The balance of trust-distrust is +41%."

Dynamics of trust in President Zelenskyy during 2019-2025. "To what extent do you trust or distrust Volodymyr Zelenskyy?". Infographics: KIIS

Details: Sociologists note that compared to the survey conducted from 14 February to 4 March, the changes remain within the statistical margin of error.

The trust-distrust balance for the president is positive in all oblasts of Ukraine.

Trust in President Zelenskyy by region: 68% trust Zelenskyy in the west, 71% in the centre, 68% in the south, and 68% in the east of Ukraine. Infographics: KIIS

Anton Hrushetskyi, Deputy Executive Director of KIIS, stated that despite accumulated concerns and justified criticism of certain actions and decisions by the authorities, the level of trust in Zelenskyy remains high, and he is perceived as the legitimate head of state.

Quote from Hrushetskyi: "It should be understood that high trust (and its growth over the recent period) is primarily due to the perception of Zelenskyy as the President and the spokesperson for the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians (and to a lesser extent, it can be about sympathy on a personal level as a person or politician). Ukrainians are aware of the existential threat from Russia and the Russians, and it is precisely resistance to the ruthless enemy that is priority No. 1."

Details: The survey was conducted from 12 to 22 March. A total of 1,326 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in government-controlled areas of Ukraine using the method of telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers.

Residents of territories temporarily not under Ukrainian government control were not included in the sample (however, some respondents were internally displaced persons who had relocated from occupied areas). The survey also did not include citizens who left Ukraine after 24 February 2022.

Under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for this sample (with a 0.95 probability and considering a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 3.5% for figures close to 50%, 3.1% for figures close to 25%, 2.1% for figures close to 10%, and 1.6% for figures close to 5%.

Due to wartime conditions, in addition to the formal margin of error, there is a certain systematic deviation. However, sociologists believe that the results still provide a reliable basis for analysing public sentiment.

