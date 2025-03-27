All Sections
Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron hold talks before coalition of the willing meeting

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 March 2025, 12:40
Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron hold talks before coalition of the willing meeting
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer. Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of the UK and France – PM Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron – have held early talks before the meeting of the coalition of the willing.

Source: Sky News

Details: Macron, Zelenskyy and Starmer held a brief meeting at the Elysee Palace on Thursday 27 March before the start of broader talks that will take place later.

Advertisement:

Starmer and Macron are co-hosting today's meeting of the coalition of the willing.

Background:

  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.
  • According to Reuters' sources in European diplomatic circles, there are growing doubts in Europe about the feasibility of this option due to logistical problems, lack of troops and Russian resistance, and the lack of US security guarantees.
  • On 26 March, Macron explained that the idea of a Western contingent in Ukraine, promoted by Paris and London, does not involve deployment directly on the line of contact.

