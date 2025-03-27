All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Dnipro experienced one of largest Russian attacks on 26 March, says mayor

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 March 2025, 14:52
Dnipro experienced one of largest Russian attacks on 26 March, says mayor
Photo: Dnipro Oblast Military Admonistration

The 26 March saw the city of Dnipro suffer one of the most intense Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Quote from Filatov: "Dnipro has endured one of the most intense attacks in three years of war. The aftermath is extensive, but luckily, everyone is alive. Utility companies, together with the State Emergency Service, police and all other services, have been working as a single mechanism since the night. In order to help people."

Advertisement:

Details: Filatov stated that damage assessments are ongoing, but at least 20 high-rise buildings had sustained broken windows and roof damage.

Windows were also smashed in a school.

Background: The 26 March Russian drone attack on Dnipro left three people injured and damaged over 10 high-rise buildings, business premises, an educational institution and dozens of cars.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

DniproRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro: 3 people injured, businesses, high-rise buildings and over 60 cars damaged – photo
Several fires break out in Dnipro due to Russian drone attack
Russian drone attack causes fires in Dnipro and hits infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: