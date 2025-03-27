Dnipro experienced one of largest Russian attacks on 26 March, says mayor

The 26 March saw the city of Dnipro suffer one of the most intense Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Quote from Filatov: "Dnipro has endured one of the most intense attacks in three years of war. The aftermath is extensive, but luckily, everyone is alive. Utility companies, together with the State Emergency Service, police and all other services, have been working as a single mechanism since the night. In order to help people."

Details: Filatov stated that damage assessments are ongoing, but at least 20 high-rise buildings had sustained broken windows and roof damage.

Windows were also smashed in a school.

Background: The 26 March Russian drone attack on Dnipro left three people injured and damaged over 10 high-rise buildings, business premises, an educational institution and dozens of cars.

