Russian attack on Dnipro: 3 people injured, businesses, high-rise buildings and over 60 cars damaged – photo

Three people have been injured and over 10 high-rise buildings, businesses, an educational institution and dozens of cars damaged in a Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three people were injured – a 48-year-old man and two women aged 75 and 78. All of them received treatment at the scene. The city has suffered damage to buildings belonging to businesses, educational and cultural institutions and over a dozen high-rise buildings. Over 60 cars were damaged and several were destroyed. Two lorries were also affected."

An affected building Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said all the fires that had broken out as a result of the drone attack had been extinguished.

Shattered windows Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Appropriate services and utility workers are currently working at the scene.

The scene of the attack Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. They targeted the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 30-year-old woman was injured in the attack and high-rise buildings, houses, infrastructure facilities, a petrol station and cars were damaged.

Lysak added that six Russian drones had been downed over the oblast.

Background: The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro with drones on the evening of 26 March, causing fires.

