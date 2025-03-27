Zelenskyy: Ukraine will propose algorithm for dialogue on deployment of military contingent in 7-10 days

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Paris on Thursday after the summit of the leaders of the coalition of the willing that in seven to ten days Ukraine would propose to its allies an algorithm for dialogue on the deployment of military contingents in the future.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that many leaders have their own vision of how to ensure Ukraine's security in the event of a peace agreement with Russia. However, the basic vision is to ensure it through a strong Ukrainian army and the deployment of a contingent of individual states.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There is a basis that is based on the Ukrainian army and on the contingent that is represented in Ukraine - in the sky, at sea... on the land. We believe that Ukraine will propose an algorithm for dialogue. I think it will happen in the next seven to ten days, with the meeting that President Macron has already announced. We will be very friendly, but we will argue on a platform that will be ready. We will propose a basic idea, a basic strategy."

Details: He added that some allies also have ideas about deploying forces under the leadership of the OSCE or the UN, but Ukraine does not support these proposals.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the foreign ministers of Kyiv's allies would prepare legal positions regarding monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine.

