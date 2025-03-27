Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again criticised statements made by Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, saying they sound as if they come from "another world".

Source: Zelenskyy following the coalition of the willing summit in Paris on 27 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy brought up Witkoff while speaking about how other countries often move at a different pace than Ukraine, which lives in the reality of war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Take, for example, one of the US representatives on Russian affairs – Witkoff. The things he says and the way he presents himself... for us Ukrainians, they seem very abstract. It’s like he’s from a completely different world. For us, these people are from another planet.

Someone told me he’s a very practical person, a former businessman who worked in real estate and so on. And I’ll give you an example of this difference in perception. When he worked in real estate, people’s questions would usually be: ‘What’s the view from the window?’, ‘Which way do the windows face?’, ‘How many rooms are there?’. But in Ukraine – just to give you an idea of where we are – the only real estate question is: ‘Does this building have a bomb shelter?’

This isn’t meant as a reproach to anyone. We just live in different realities. It’s simply a different world."

Advertisement:

Background:

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Witkoff said that Crimea and "the so-called four regions: Donbas, Crimea, and there's two others" were the biggest obstacles to resolving the war started by Russia. He said that referendums were held and claimed that "the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule".

Witkoff also shared impressions of his second visit to Russia, saying he did not view Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a bad person.

Zelenskyy previously criticised Witkoff for frequently echoing Kremlin narratives. He said such statements only weaken pressure on Russia and complicate efforts to achieve peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!