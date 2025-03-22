All Sections
Trump's Special Envoy Witkoff: I don't regard Putin as bad guy

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 22 March 2025, 04:25
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, has given an interview to American propagandist Tucker Carlson, in which he shared his impressions of his second visit to Russia, noting that he does not consider Russian ruler Vladimir Putin a bad person.

Source: Witkoff in an interview with Tucker Carlson

Details: Witkoff said that during his second visit to the Kremlin, Putin had commissioned a portrait of Trump and "actually gave it to me and asked me to take it home to President Trump". 

Quote: "He [Putin – ed.] told me a story, Tucker, about how when the president [Trump – ed.] was shot, he went to his local church and met with his priest and prayed for the president not because he could become the president of the United States, but because he has a friendship with him and he was praying for his friend."

Details: Witkoff stressed that he had recounted Putin’s story to Trump and handed over the painting. "He was clearly touched by it", he said.

"I don’t regard Putin as a bad guy. That is a complicated situation, that war, and all the ingredients that led up to it," Witkoff noted.

Background: Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, reported that Putin received Steve Witkoff on the evening of 13 March, through whom "additional signals" have been conveyed to Donald Trump.

USARussianegotiations
