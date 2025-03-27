All Sections
Zelenskyy: Trump special envoy Witkoff "very often quotes Kremlin narratives" which do not bring peace closer

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 27 March 2025, 03:10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, for frequently citing Kremlin narratives. Zelenskyy has said such statements only ease pressure on Russia and make achieving peace more difficult.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Eurovision News

Quote: "I believe that Witkoff indeed very often quotes Kremlin narratives. I do not think this will bring us closer to peace. And I believe that, sadly, it will weaken US pressure on Russia. We can only correct this information field through our actions. We are trying to do that."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised the need for a clear and decisive US position in supporting Ukraine.

"We want the Americans to be on our side. And even if today the US has chosen the tactic of being in the middle, then the middle is the middle, not closer to the Kremlin," he stressed.

Background: 

  • In an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Witkoff effectively recognised the "referendums" that Russia held in the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2022.
  • In the same interview, Witkoff claimed that Ukraine's membership of NATO was incompatible with a potential peace deal with Russia.
  • Commenting on the interview, the European Commission reiterated its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and stressed that the sham "referendums" held by Russia in the occupied territory of Ukraine had been wholly rigged.
  • A Ukrainian MP demanded that Witkoff be removed from office after his shameful remarks regarding Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Washington's confidence in claims made by Moscow would eventually fade. His remarks come amid controversial statements by Witkoff regarding Ukraine.

USAZelenskyy
USA
