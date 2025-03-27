Germany announces new weapons supplies for Ukraine

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is stepping down, has announced at a press conference in Berlin that Germany will soon deliver new batches of weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against renewed Russian attacks.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We know that real peace does not come through capitulation. Those who pressure Ukraine to surrender are not negotiating peace but paving the way for another escalation. A ceasefire on Putin’s terms would not be the end of the war – it would be the prelude to the next offensive… Our response to Putin’s war is peace through strength. Peace through European unity and determination."

Details: Baerbock said Germany would provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems, drones and radar equipment in the coming months.

She also emphasised that without peace, European sanctions on Russia will not be lifted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is also stepping down, has likewise stated that lifting sanctions against Russia before peace is achieved would be a major mistake.

Background: Earlier, Baerbock welcomed the decision by the Bundestag’s budget committee to allocate an additional €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025.

