All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack on Poltava: power outages recorded

Tetyana Oliynyk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 March 2025, 01:30
Russian drone attack on Poltava: power outages recorded
High-voltage power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Poltava with drones on the evening of 27 March, causing power outages in some districts of the city. Warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada have been damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne

Details: Kohut said Russian drones had attacked the Poltava hromada.

Advertisement:

Suspilne reported that some residential districts in the city of Poltava had experienced power outages after the explosions.

A hit on an industrial area within the city was recorded.

Updated: Later, Kohut wrote that warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada had been damaged. "There have been no reports of casualties so far. The State Emergency Service is working to deal with the aftermath of the attack."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltavadroneswarcombat action
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Poltava
Russians attack civilian infrastructure and oil and gas facilities in Poltava with Shahed UAVs
Peter the Great monument dismantled in Poltava – photos
Death toll of Russian attack on Poltava rises to 15 after injured man dies in hospital
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: