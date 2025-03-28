Russian drone attack on Poltava: power outages recorded

The Russians attacked Poltava with drones on the evening of 27 March, causing power outages in some districts of the city. Warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada have been damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne

Details: Kohut said Russian drones had attacked the Poltava hromada.

Suspilne reported that some residential districts in the city of Poltava had experienced power outages after the explosions.

A hit on an industrial area within the city was recorded.

Updated: Later, Kohut wrote that warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada had been damaged. "There have been no reports of casualties so far. The State Emergency Service is working to deal with the aftermath of the attack."

