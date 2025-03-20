Large-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos

The Russians launched a large-scale attack on the city of Kropyvnytskyi on the evening of Wednesday 19 March, injuring 10 people, including four children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Ukraine's National Police

Details: The State Emergency Service said the attack had caused damage to civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Residential buildings in several districts had been affected: windows had been shattered, balconies destroyed and structural elements damaged.

Early reports indicated that eight people had been injured, including a child.

Quote: "All appropriate services are working at the scene. State Emergency Service psychologists have provided assistance to 25 people. An invincibility centre has been set up." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Invincibility centre being set up Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Ukraine's National Police added that 10 residents had been injured, including four children.

Damaged car Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Everyone has been promptly provided with medical treatment and several individuals have been hospitalised. Police and rescue workers are working at the scene to provide the necessary assistance to citizens," the law enforcement authorities reported.

Damaged house Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

State Emergency Service employees at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!