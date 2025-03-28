Kremlin threatens to disregard moratorium on energy facility strikes due to alleged Ukrainian attacks

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that Moscow reserves the right to disregard the moratorium on strikes against energy facilities, claiming that Ukraine is making "attempts to strike".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Peskov remarked that if Kyiv fails to comply with the moratorium, Moscow "reserves the right" to "of course, disregard it as well".

He also argued that it would be illogical to comply with the moratorium "and face attempted attacks on our energy infrastructure every night".

Background:

On Friday 28 March, Naftogaz, Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company, reported that Russia had launched a combined strike on its infrastructure, damaging gas production facilities.

Ukraine's General Staff has repeatedly stated that the Russian Ministry of Defence is falsely claiming that Ukraine has targeted energy facilities.

