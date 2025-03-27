All Sections
Russia continues to fabricate claims about Ukraine striking energy facilities – Ukraine's General Staff

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 March 2025, 17:00
Russia continues to fabricate claims about Ukraine striking energy facilities – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the Russian Defence Ministry once again spread false information about Ukrainian drone strikes on energy infrastructure.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Another statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence (regarding Ukraine’s alleged violation of the ceasefire agreement on energy facilities) is false – just like a similar statement made yesterday.

From 25 to 27 March, Ukraine’s defence forces have not carried out UAV strikes on energy infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk oblasts, or on energy facilities in Russian-occupied Ukrainian Crimea."

Details: The General Staff emphasised that Russia’s military leadership is continuing to manufacture disinformation in order to blame Ukraine and prolong hostilities.

Background:

  • On 26 March, the General Staff of Ukraine also denied similar accusations made by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
  • Following the 23-25 March negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the delegations of the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and on banning strikes on energy infrastructure.

energywarnegotiations

energywarnegotiations
