Zelenskyy: Replacing me will not be easy, but I can trade myself for NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that changing the head of state would be a complex process and emphasised that his mission is to end the war and secure Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with British journalists at Stansted Airport

Details: When asked by a journalist about the possibility of his resignation and future elections in Ukraine, Zelenskyy addressed the topic.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As regards my resignation, replacing me will not be easy. It is not enough to simply hold elections; you would need to prevent me from participating in the elections. It will be a bit more difficult. They will have to negotiate with me, and I have said that I will trade myself for NATO. This means I have fulfilled my mission. If NATO membership is secured and the war is over, then I have fulfilled my mission."

Details: Zelenskyy also commented on pressure from international partners, who, he said, may attempt to influence Ukraine’s decisions. He criticised such approaches, stating that they contradict democratic principles.

Quote: "It seems that certain people (let’s not mention their positions, let’s just say citizens of other countries) are telling Ukrainians what their president should be like. Especially when these individuals hold official positions. To be honest, this looks neither constructive nor democratic.

Perhaps this is a way out for everyone – for Putin and for others – if I am not as flexible as they claim. Well, yes, I trade myself for NATO, I am saying this openly."

Background:

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz previously stated that the United States needs a Ukrainian leader who can engage with both Washington and Moscow to end the war.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson also stated on Sunday, 2 March, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must "come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that".

On Friday, 28 February, an altercation took place in the Oval Office between the Presidents of Ukraine and the US, as well as Vice President JD Vance.

Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".

European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin continues to claim that a change in Ukraine’s leadership is a prerequisite for negotiations with Russia, once again distorting Ukrainian legislation and questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy as president.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!