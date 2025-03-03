The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 2-3 March that the Russians had advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts as well as Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState wrote that the Russians had advanced in the village of Pishchane in Donetsk Oblast, near Pogrebki in Kursk Oblast and in the settlements of Nadiia and Zahryzove in Kharkiv Oblast.

Background:

Earlier, DeepState reported that the situation for Ukraine's defence forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continues to worsen, as Russian troops focus on maintaining fire control over Ukrainian logistics routes. However, Ukraine has not taken sufficient measures to counter this threat.

