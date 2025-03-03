Zelenskyy: I will meet Trump if it involves "solving real problems" – Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump if he invites him again "to solve real problems".

Source: Bloomberg

Quote from Zelenskyy after attending a security summit of European leaders in London: "We are worthy of an equal dialogue, for a constructive dialogue... [If Donald Trump] invites [me] to solve real problems, for serious issues and real, decisive actions and answers – I will arrive."

Details: Bloomberg wrote: "Zelenskyy chose his words carefully after his clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Friday [28 February] during an acrimonious White House meeting."

Zelenskyy noted that holding this conversation publicly was not positive for either the US or Ukraine.

Bloomberg also highlighted that in London Zelenskyy declined a journalist's request to switch to English to avoid misinterpretation.

"I am convinced that the situation will pass and more important things are ahead," he said.

He also added that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on mineral extraction which was suspended last week and which may be signed by ministers.

Bloomberg also wrote that while Zelenskyy acknowledged Ukraine's dependence on US support and expressed respect for Trump, both major American political parties and the US as a whole, he has still refrained from apologising.

"I'm ready for any format of constructive relations with the US," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Bloomberg noted that Zelenskyy had "defended his right to stand up for the dignity of his country and its people, and urged partners to show understanding for the suffering endured by Ukraine since Russia’s invasion three years ago".

Background:

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump, as well as US Vice President JD Vance, argued in the White House in front of television cameras and in raised voices about the war in Ukraine.

Before that, Trump stated during the meeting with Zelenskyy that he is "for both Ukraine and Russia".

Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule.

