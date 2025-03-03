UK says several ceasefire proposals for Ukraine are on table

Zelenskyy and Starmer in London on 1st of March. Photo: President’s Office

The UK has stated that several proposals for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine are currently being discussed.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested an initial "partial" cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine – specifically in the sky, at sea, and on energy infrastructure.

"There are clearly a number of options on the table. I'm just not getting into a running commentary on the options," said a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Background:

On Sunday, Starmer hosted a summit of European leaders in London, after which he announced that an agreement had been reached to develop a peace plan for Ukraine and present it to the United States.

While travelling to the summit, Macron raised the idea of a one-month truce, though other leaders have not yet expressed support for his proposal.

Starmer confirmed plans to assemble a "coalition of the willing" with "boots on the ground and planes in the air".

Starmer also announced £1.6bn (US$2bn) in funding for Ukraine to procure 5,000 air defence missiles.

