Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 March 2025, 13:07
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Government Portal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its significant military assistance, which has saved tens of thousands of lives and helped the country withstand Russian aggression. This support is ongoing, and Kyiv hopes it will continue in the future, he stated.

Source: Shmyhal at a briefing in Kyiv on 4 March, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "This support is present in Ukraine today, and it continues," the prime minister said.

Regarding discussions about the possibility of halting US military aid, Shmyhal emphasised that Ukraine will "calmly and consistently continue diplomatic efforts through all available channels" with the US, Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration to ensure that Ukraine and the US continue their joint fight for a just, lasting, and stable peace.

Quote: "Today, Ukraine is firmly committed to continuing cooperation with the United States, and I am confident that support from the US – as a global leader and one of our biggest partners, which has stood by us for three years – will continue."

Background: 

  • Earlier on Tuesday, 4 March, international media reported that Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid deliveries to Ukraine.
  • Bloomberg, citing a senior Pentagon official, revealed that the US would suspend all ongoing military assistance to Ukraine until Trump determines that the country’s leadership is demonstrating a sincere commitment to peace.

