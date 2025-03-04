Ukrainian army to receive high-speed Ukrainian-made NORD drones

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has authorised the use of NORD, Ukrainian high-speed, manoeuvrable, and compact unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in the Armed Forces.

Quote: "NORD drones are compact and manoeuvrable. The drones have an advanced control system that ensures reliable communication between the operator and the drone in conditions of enemy electronic warfare systems."

Details: The defence ministry stated that the UAVs are equipped with carbon fibre frames of various sizes. They can carry a load of several kilograms and reach speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour.

On 25 December 2024, the Defence Ministry authorised the domestic Shchedryk unmanned aerial system for military supply.

On 27 December, the Defence Ministry codified and approved the use of the Ukrainian-developed Ravlyk robotic platform for the Armed Forces.

On 13 February, the Ministry of Defence authorised the use of Spextr ground robotic systems of various modifications in the defence forces of Ukraine, assigning them a broad range of tasks.

