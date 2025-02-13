Spextr ground robots approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Spextr ground robotic system. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has authorised the use of various modifications of Spextr ground robotic systems in defence forces units, assigning them a broad range of tasks.

Quote: "The Spextr ground robotic system is a multifunctional unmanned platform for various combat tasks. These robotic systems can traverse off-road conditions and challenging terrain. Remotely operated robots help safeguard and streamline military operations, especially where reducing human risk is paramount."

Details: Depending on their configuration, Spextr robots can perform various functions, including surveillance, transporting ammunition and supplies and engaging in fire support operations.

The robots are compact in size, making them easy to transport in a van or pickup truck. They operate on a silent electric motor, with battery life sufficient for several hours of continuous operation.

Background:

On 27 December, the Defence Ministry codified and approved the use of the Ukrainian-developed Ravlyk robotic platform for the Armed Forces.

On 25 December 2024, the Defence Ministry authorised the domestic Shchedryk unmanned aerial system for military supply.

