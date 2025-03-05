All Sections
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says

Mariya Yemets, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 March 2025, 18:20
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, has announced that a new round of negotiations with Ukraine is being prepared.

Source: Jennifer Jacobs, a CBS News reporter, citing Waltz in a conversation with journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the US suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Waltz stated, "We have taken a step back, and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship."

"But I just got off the phone before I walked out here with my counterpart, the Ukrainian national security adviser. We are having good talks on location for the next round of negotiations, on delegations, on substance. So just in the last 24 hours since the public statement from Zelenskyy, and then these subsequent conversations, which I'm going to walk inside and continue, I think we're going to see movement in very short order," Waltz commented.

Update: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has reported on his conversation with Mike Waltz on social media.  

"We discussed next steps towards achieving a just and lasting peace. We also exchanged views on security issues and aligning positions within the framework of Ukraine-US bilateral relations. We agreed that our teams should meet in the near future to continue this important work," Yermak wrote.  

Background: 

  • Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne that Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, had had a conversation with Waltz.
  • Waltz has previously stated that the unfreezing of military aid to Ukraine could be considered if peace talks are arranged and "confidence-building measures" are taken.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainenegotiations
USA
