Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 March 2025, 21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
A Ukrainian Patriot operator. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian operators of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems have followed F-16 fighter pilots in calling on Americans to stand with Ukraine.

Source: videos shared by Air Command Zakhid (West) and Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote from an operator:  "Thanks to all the American people for providing us with weapons! 

Advertisement:

Thanks to your support, we are still alive, and we are able to protect our cities and the civilians who live there. Thank you to the American people!"

Details: The operators speak English in both videos.

Background:

  • Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots have thanked the American people for the opportunity to effectively defend Ukrainian cities from Russian aerial terror.
  • On 4 March, the US media reported that Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine until he sees the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". The decision also applies to weapons that have left US territory and are en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has admitted that there is a risk concerning the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defence system, but he remains hopeful that Ukraine can find a solution with the US and other partners.

