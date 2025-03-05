Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 21:47
Ukrainian operators of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems have followed F-16 fighter pilots in calling on Americans to stand with Ukraine.
Source: videos shared by Air Command Zakhid (West) and Air Command Pivden (South)
Quote from an operator: "Thanks to all the American people for providing us with weapons!
Thanks to your support, we are still alive, and we are able to protect our cities and the civilians who live there. Thank you to the American people!"
Details: The operators speak English in both videos.
Background:
- Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots have thanked the American people for the opportunity to effectively defend Ukrainian cities from Russian aerial terror.
- On 4 March, the US media reported that Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine until he sees the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". The decision also applies to weapons that have left US territory and are en route to the Ukrainian border.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has admitted that there is a risk concerning the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defence system, but he remains hopeful that Ukraine can find a solution with the US and other partners.
