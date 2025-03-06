All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

France offers to share intelligence data with Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 March 2025, 11:16
France offers to share intelligence data with Ukraine
Sébastien Lecornu. Photo: Wikipedia

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with the France Inter radio station on Thursday, 6 March that France is offering intelligence to Ukraine after Washington said it was suspending intelligence sharing with Kyiv in an attempt to increase pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Quote: "We have intelligence resources that we use to help the Ukrainians."

Advertisement:

Details: Commenting on the US intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Lecornu said that "it has been suspended since yesterday afternoon".

"I think for our British friends who are in an intelligence community with the United States, it is more complicated," Lecornu said.

Lecornu also said that France's nuclear weapons stockpile, developed at the beginning of the Cold War and designed to be independent of the then-dominant powers of Washington and Moscow, was sufficient.

Background:

  • President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France is open to discussing an expansion of the protection its nuclear arsenal provides to European partners in the face of a Russian threat.
  • Macron was speaking ahead of a summit of European leaders which is expected to focus on Ukraine and defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceUkrainedefence intelligenceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives
Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia NPP worker to 15 years for alleged collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service – video
Zelenskyy's political opponents respond to reports of secret talks with Trump's team
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
All News
France
Macron confirms readiness to defend European allies with nuclear weapons
France, UK and Ukraine want to complete work on peace plan in days – Reuters
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
RECENT NEWS
21:47
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
21:26
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
21:11
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia
20:44
EU to propose that Ukraine use credit from frozen Russian assets for defence spending, says source from EU country
20:33
Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting
19:53
US pushes Ukraine towards ceasefire with resource deal, says Bloomberg
19:41
Russia's human rights commissioner claims Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna killed in captivity had no procedural status in Russia
19:22
US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, say Fox News journalist
19:04
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
18:40
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: