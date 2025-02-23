Trump administration believes peace deal on Ukraine war is close

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, has stated that the US side has come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Voice of America

Details: Witkoff did not specify the conditions of the potential deal but emphasised that in any peace agreement, "each side is going to make concessions, whether territorial or economic".

Quote: "You will see concessions from both sides. And that’s what the president does best. He brings people together. He gets them to understand that the pathway to peace is concessions and consensus building. And I think you’re going to see a very successful result here."

More details: Witkoff added that the "Istanbul protocol agreement" could serve as a guideline for reaching a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

"We came very, very close to signing something," he asserted.

Background:

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated after meeting with Trump that Ukraine "will not survive this war without American support" and that "we have to end this war somehow".

Trump himself, in an interview with Fox News, expressed doubts about whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s involvement in "peace talks" is important.

On 18 February, senior officials from Russia and the US met in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine’s involvement. During the meeting, both sides agreed to "remove irritants" in their bilateral relations and continue working towards preparing for negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

