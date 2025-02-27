All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump adviser's proposal to return to Istanbul agreements

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 February 2025, 19:24
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Tykhyi on Facebook

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says the United States has not officially proposed that Ukraine return to the so-called "Istanbul agreements" for a "peaceful settlement" of the war.

Source: Tykhyi at a briefing on Thursday, 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi had been asked to comment on a recent suggestion by Steve Witkoff, the US President’s special envoy to the Middle East, that the "Istanbul Protocol Agreement" could serve as a "guidepost to get a peace deal done between Ukraine and Russia".

"We haven't received any official requests from the American side to consider the so-called Istanbul agreements or any process as a basis for a peaceful settlement," Tykhyi said.

Background:

  • Ukrainian and Russian delegations held several rounds of talks in Türkiye in the spring of 2022, but no specific agreements or arrangements were signed.
  • Despite this, Russian propaganda has made frequent references to the so-called "Istanbul agreements", which are essentially a set of Kremlin demands ranging from the reduction of Ukraine's Armed Forces to a ban on NATO membership for Ukraine.
  • The Russians have also accused the West of allegedly "disrupting" the signing of this "peace agreement".

UkraineUSARusso-Ukrainian war
