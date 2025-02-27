Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump adviser's proposal to return to Istanbul agreements

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says the United States has not officially proposed that Ukraine return to the so-called "Istanbul agreements" for a "peaceful settlement" of the war.

Source: Tykhyi at a briefing on Thursday, 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi had been asked to comment on a recent suggestion by Steve Witkoff, the US President’s special envoy to the Middle East, that the "Istanbul Protocol Agreement" could serve as a "guidepost to get a peace deal done between Ukraine and Russia".

Advertisement:

"We haven't received any official requests from the American side to consider the so-called Istanbul agreements or any process as a basis for a peaceful settlement," Tykhyi said.

Background:

Ukrainian and Russian delegations held several rounds of talks in Türkiye in the spring of 2022, but no specific agreements or arrangements were signed.

Despite this, Russian propaganda has made frequent references to the so-called "Istanbul agreements", which are essentially a set of Kremlin demands ranging from the reduction of Ukraine's Armed Forces to a ban on NATO membership for Ukraine.

The Russians have also accused the West of allegedly "disrupting" the signing of this "peace agreement".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!