All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy calls on EU for "common sense" on opening first negotiation clusters

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 March 2025, 09:47
Zelenskyy calls on EU for common sense on opening first negotiation clusters
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his statements after the EU leaders' security summit on 6 March, has called on EU leaders to find a way to unblock the opening of the first clusters in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Currently, the work on the clusters is blocked without any rational reason. We need common sense, we need to unblock the work on clusters, and this can be done at the leadership level."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said he sees a need to speed up the work of the Ukraine-EU teams in accession negotiations.

Read more: Easing martial law, reforms by 2027: what the EU expects of Ukraine on its path to membership

Background:

  • In mid-February, it became known that Hungary had blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster and demanded that the list of requirements for Ukraine be expanded.
  • During the entire European Commission's visit to Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, the EC announced ambitious plans to open three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU before the end of the Polish presidency in June 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyEUnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting
Trump's special envoy Kellogg says Zelenskyy-Trump spat stemmed from misaligned objectives on Ukraine war
Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: