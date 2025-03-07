All Sections
Russia launches large-scale attack on energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast for fifth night in a row

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 7 March 2025, 23:09
A firefighter. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 7 March, causing damage and destruction.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has once again conducted a large-scale drone attack on the civilian and energy infrastructure of Odesa. 

There is damage and destruction. An industrial building and a petrol station caught fire due to fallen debris. All appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attacks. Information regarding those injured is being established."

Background: 

  • On the morning of 7 March, Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported that Russia had launched destructive attacks on DTEK's energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast for the fourth night in a row. It was the sixth attack in the last 2.5 weeks. 
  • Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, hitting an energy facility, damaging a residential building and an office building and injuring two people.

