All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU chief diplomat says after Russia's recent strikes on Ukraine that Putin is not interested in peace

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 8 March 2025, 14:30
EU chief diplomat says after Russia's recent strikes on Ukraine that Putin is not interested in peace
Kaja Kallas. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that Russia's recent missile strikes on Ukraine demonstrate Russian leader Vladimir Putin's lack of desire for peace.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter) on 8 March 

Details: Kallas noted that Russian missiles continue to strike Ukraine, causing more deaths and destruction.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kallas: "Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace. We must step up our military support – otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price."

Background:

  • On the evening of 7 March, the Russians struck the centre of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast. At least 11 people were killed and 30 others were injured.
  • On the night of 7-8 March, the Russians attacked a civilian company in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast, with a drone, killing three people and injuring seven others.
  • On the evening of 7 March, the Russians again launched a large-scale drone strike on Odesa, and fires broke out in the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
EU
Zelenskyy calls on EU for "common sense" on opening first negotiation clusters
EU to allocate additional €15bn to aid Ukraine – European Council president
Best security guarantee for Ukraine is Ukrainians themselves – European Council president
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: