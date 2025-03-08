EU chief diplomat says after Russia's recent strikes on Ukraine that Putin is not interested in peace

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that Russia's recent missile strikes on Ukraine demonstrate Russian leader Vladimir Putin's lack of desire for peace.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter) on 8 March

Details: Kallas noted that Russian missiles continue to strike Ukraine, causing more deaths and destruction.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kallas: "Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace. We must step up our military support – otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price."

Russian missiles keep relentlessly falling on Ukraine, bringing more death and more destruction.



Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace.



We must step up our military support – otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 8, 2025

Background:

On the evening of 7 March, the Russians struck the centre of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast. At least 11 people were killed and 30 others were injured.

On the night of 7-8 March, the Russians attacked a civilian company in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast, with a drone, killing three people and injuring seven others.

On the evening of 7 March, the Russians again launched a large-scale drone strike on Odesa, and fires broke out in the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!