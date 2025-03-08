All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Fires break out after Russian large-scale attack on Odesa – photo, video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 March 2025, 02:16
Fires break out after Russian large-scale attack on Odesa – photo, video
Fire caused by Russian attacks. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians launched another large-scale drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 7 March, causing fires in the city.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Fires broke out as a result of the large-scale drone attack on Odesa. A warehouse with agricultural machinery, a service station building, a car shop, solar panels stored in an open area and a four-storey industrial building caught fire."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that critical infrastructure had also been affected.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Fire appliance
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the morning of 7 March, Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK reported that Russia had launched destructive attacks on DTEK's energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast for the fourth night in a row. It was the sixth attack in the last two and a half weeks. 
  • Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, hitting an energy facility, damaging a residential building and an office building and injuring two people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian warenergy
Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
drones
Large-scale fire breaks out at business premises in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian drone attack – photos
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
Netherlands to allocate €700 million for drones for Ukraine – Ukraine's defence minister
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: