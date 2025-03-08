Fires break out after Russian large-scale attack on Odesa – photo, video

The Russians launched another large-scale drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 7 March, causing fires in the city.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Fires broke out as a result of the large-scale drone attack on Odesa. A warehouse with agricultural machinery, a service station building, a car shop, solar panels stored in an open area and a four-storey industrial building caught fire."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that critical infrastructure had also been affected.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Рятувальники показали наслідки чергової масованої атаки РФ на Одесу.

Відео: ДСНС pic.twitter.com/EVNJeZeFWb — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 8, 2025

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fire appliance Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On the morning of 7 March, Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK reported that Russia had launched destructive attacks on DTEK's energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast for the fourth night in a row. It was the sixth attack in the last two and a half weeks.

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, hitting an energy facility, damaging a residential building and an office building and injuring two people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!