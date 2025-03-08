Fires break out after Russian large-scale attack on Odesa – photo, video
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 02:16
The Russians launched another large-scale drone attack on Odesa on the evening of 7 March, causing fires in the city.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Fires broke out as a result of the large-scale drone attack on Odesa. A warehouse with agricultural machinery, a service station building, a car shop, solar panels stored in an open area and a four-storey industrial building caught fire."
Details: The State Emergency Service reported that critical infrastructure had also been affected.
Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Рятувальники показали наслідки чергової масованої атаки РФ на Одесу.— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 8, 2025
Відео: ДСНС pic.twitter.com/EVNJeZeFWb
Background:
- On the morning of 7 March, Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK reported that Russia had launched destructive attacks on DTEK's energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast for the fourth night in a row. It was the sixth attack in the last two and a half weeks.
- Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, hitting an energy facility, damaging a residential building and an office building and injuring two people.
