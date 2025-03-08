US ambassador comments on Russian overnight airstrikes and deadly attack on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 15:19
Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, has stated that she is "horrified to see" the aftermath of the Russian nighttime attacks on Ukraine, particularly a deadly strike on the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left 40 others injured.
Source: Brink on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The ambassador noted that "civilians continue to bear the cost of this war".
"Horrified to see that overnight attacks struck multiple parts of Ukraine – killing 11 and injuring 40 – including a double tap hitting first responders in Dobropillia. Recovery efforts are still underway," Brink tweeted.
Background:
- On Friday, Trump claimed that he wants "to stop deaths" while commenting on Washington's suspension of aid supplies to Ukraine.
- American news magazine Time reported that the US decision to halt the transfer of military intelligence to Ukraine allowed Russia to advance in a key area of the war zone, resulting in the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.
