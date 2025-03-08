US ambassador comments on Russian overnight airstrikes and deadly attack on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast

Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, has stated that she is "horrified to see" the aftermath of the Russian nighttime attacks on Ukraine, particularly a deadly strike on the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left 40 others injured.

as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador noted that "civilians continue to bear the cost of this war".

"Horrified to see that overnight attacks struck multiple parts of Ukraine – killing 11 and injuring 40 – including a double tap hitting first responders in Dobropillia. Recovery efforts are still underway," Brink tweeted.

Background:

On Friday, Trump claimed that he wants "to stop deaths" while commenting on Washington's suspension of aid supplies to Ukraine.

American news magazine Time reported that the US decision to halt the transfer of military intelligence to Ukraine allowed Russia to advance in a key area of the war zone, resulting in the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.

