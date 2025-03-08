All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: One of the most brutal strikes, 50 people injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 March 2025, 20:23
Aftermath of the attack on Dobropillia. Photo: Donetsk Oblast State Administartion

The Russian attack on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast on 7 March killed 11 people, and the number of injured increased to 50. There is a rescue worker among the dead.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 8 March

Quote: "Work continued throughout the day in the town of Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, following the Russian attack. It was one of the most brutal strikes, a combined attack. It was purposefully designed to cause maximum damage. Missiles and a Shahed [drone] were fired at the city centre. Nine residential buildings were damaged, as well as a shopping centre and shops.

Unfortunately, 11 people were killed. My condolences go out to their families and friends. An employee of Ukraine's State Emergency Service was among those killed. The second strike occurred after the rescue workers had begun their work.

Fifty people were injured. Everyone has been provided with the necessary assistance. Among the injured are seven children; the youngest is a 10-year-old girl."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the Russians "are not thinking about how to end the war, but how to manage to destroy and capture more while the world allows them to wage this war".

He thanked the diplomats and public figures of allied countries who "condemned these Russian strikes and who call a spade a spade".

Background:

ZelenskyyDonetsk Oblastwar
