German foreign minister makes 11th visit to Ukraine

Germany’s outgoing Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on 1 April for what is likely her final visit in this position – her 11th trip to the country.

Details: Baerbock was met at the train station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and German Ambassador to Kyiv Martin Jäger.

Upon arrival, Baerbock announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional €130 million for humanitarian aid and stabilisation efforts, reports the German Foreign Ministry.

"Given the deadlock in relations between the US and Russia, it is absolutely essential that we Europeans show that there are no ifs or buts, we stand with Ukraine and support it now more than ever," the German foreign minister said.

In Kyiv, Baerbock is scheduled to meet with politicians and civil society representatives. Discussions will also include Ukraine’s progress on its path toward EU membership.

At the end of March, Baerbock announced that Germany would soon deliver new batches of weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against renewed Russian attacks.

Earlier, she welcomed a decision by the Bundestag’s Budget Committee to allocate an additional €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2025.

