All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia mirrors Ukraine in reporting "energy ceasefire violations" to US

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 April 2025, 18:38
Russia mirrors Ukraine in reporting energy ceasefire violations to US
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

Moscow has announced plans to submit a list of Ukrainian "violations" of the partial ceasefire to US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Earlier, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had been tasked with compiling a list of Russian violations and handing it over to the United States.

Source: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We've conveyed to the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz the list of [the so-called] violations that [Russia's Defence Minister] Andrei Belousov submitted to [Russia's] Security Council.

Advertisement:

I've sent this list to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we've sent it to our representatives at the UN and the OSCE..."

Details: Lavrov claimed that Russia has absolutely honoured the deal concluded with US President Donald Trump to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Umierov to provide the US with evidence of Russia's agreement violations.

Advertisement:

Previously:

  • On 27 March, Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv would compile evidence of Russia's violations of the energy ceasefire and provide it to Washington, expecting a response.
  • The Ukrainian leader has previously stated that if Russia breaches the ceasefire, Ukraine expects the Trump administration to respond, as the agreements have been made with it.
  • After the conversation between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Moscow announced that Putin had once again dismissed the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but agreed to refrain from attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, reportedly issuing an appropriate order to the Russian military. However, Russia has repeatedly violated this arrangement and continues its attacks on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussiawar
Advertisement:
Russian missile hits Dnipro: man killed, large-scale fire starts
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos
All News
USA
Trump's pick for chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff backs military aid to Ukraine
Ukraine and US hold consultations on mutually acceptable text of minerals agreement, says Ukraine's foreign minister
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe that US is tired of Ukraine, while Europe is not
RECENT NEWS
17:40
Coalition of the willing in Brussels sets four goals for reassurance force in Ukraine
17:35
Russia plans to reopen market to companies from "unfriendly countries"
17:26
Shocking video shows execution of four Ukrainian soldiers after surrender: Kyiv accuses Russia of war crime
17:13
Ukrainian sentenced to 16 years in Moscow for allegedly sending explosives to Russian colonels
17:07
New threat: Ukraine's Interior Ministry warns of Russian drones scattering explosives
17:04
Russian missile hits Dnipro: man killed, large-scale fire starts
16:21
Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says
16:16
Ukrainian PM says minerals deal with US will not harm Ukraine's EU aspirations
14:55
Chinese Foreign Ministry claims to know nothing about 155 of their citizens fighting on Russia's side
14:12
EXPLAINERWho is Karol Nawrocki and could he become President of Poland?
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: