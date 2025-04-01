Russia mirrors Ukraine in reporting "energy ceasefire violations" to US

Moscow has announced plans to submit a list of Ukrainian "violations" of the partial ceasefire to US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Earlier, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had been tasked with compiling a list of Russian violations and handing it over to the United States.

Source: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We've conveyed to the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz the list of [the so-called] violations that [Russia's Defence Minister] Andrei Belousov submitted to [Russia's] Security Council.

I've sent this list to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we've sent it to our representatives at the UN and the OSCE..."

Details: Lavrov claimed that Russia has absolutely honoured the deal concluded with US President Donald Trump to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Umierov to provide the US with evidence of Russia's agreement violations.

Previously:

On 27 March, Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv would compile evidence of Russia's violations of the energy ceasefire and provide it to Washington, expecting a response.

The Ukrainian leader has previously stated that if Russia breaches the ceasefire, Ukraine expects the Trump administration to respond, as the agreements have been made with it.

After the conversation between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Moscow announced that Putin had once again dismissed the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but agreed to refrain from attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, reportedly issuing an appropriate order to the Russian military. However, Russia has repeatedly violated this arrangement and continues its attacks on Ukraine.

