Zelenskyy: In case of violations of maritime security agreements, Ukraine will turn to US

If agreements on safe navigation in the Black Sea and the cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure are violated, the parties will turn to the United States.

Source: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during a conversation with Ukrainian media

Quote: "At the moment, this is the response we have. If we see that someone is violating [the agreements], we believe that we should turn through all our channels to the American side with facts and evidence that the Russian side has violated them."

Background:

The White House published two separate statements following expert-level negotiations with representatives of Ukraine and Russia from 23 to 25 March.

Ukraine and the US agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, and any movement of Russian military vessels beyond the eastern part of the Black Sea will be considered a violation of the "spirit of this agreement".

Ukraine and the US also agreed "to develop measures for implementing the presidents' agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Ukraine and Russia".

