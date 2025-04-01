Ukraine to receive 1,500 drones from Latvia

Latvia has committed to sending a further 1,500 combat drones as supplies to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: Latvia's Defence Minister Andris Sprūds on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 1 April, Sprūds announced that Latvia will deliver a further 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine.

Quote: "Two Latvian companies will provide Ukraine with a total of 12,000 drones worth €17 million as part of an international coalition of drones in the first half of this year," he added.

Latvian supplies en route to Ukraine. Photo: Sprūds on X

For reference: The drone coalition, led by the United Kingdom and Latvia, was established in January 2024 to enhance Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities.

Background:

On 24 March, it was reported that the coalition had allocated €20 million from a joint fund to procure tactical-level reconnaissance drones for the Ukrainian defence forces.

On 28 March, the Swedish government directed its Armed Forces to contribute funds to coalitions focused on mine clearance and unmanned aerial vehicles under the Ramstein support framework for Kyiv.

