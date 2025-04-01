All Sections
Ukraine to receive 1,500 drones from Latvia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 1 April 2025, 20:35
Photo: Getty Images

Latvia has committed to sending a further 1,500 combat drones as supplies to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: Latvia's Defence Minister Andris Sprūds on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 1 April, Sprūds announced that Latvia will deliver a further 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine.

Quote: "Two Latvian companies will provide Ukraine with a total of 12,000 drones worth €17 million as part of an international coalition of drones in the first half of this year," he added.

 
Latvian supplies en route to Ukraine.
Photo: Sprūds on X

For reference: The drone coalition, led by the United Kingdom and Latvia, was established in January 2024 to enhance Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities.

Background:

  • On 24 March, it was reported that the coalition had allocated €20 million from a joint fund to procure tactical-level reconnaissance drones for the Ukrainian defence forces.
  • On 28 March, the Swedish government directed its Armed Forces to contribute funds to coalitions focused on mine clearance and unmanned aerial vehicles under the Ramstein support framework for Kyiv.

