Russian drone attack on Kyiv: early reports indicate fire and destruction

Air defence was responding in the city of Kyiv at 23:59 on 9 April. Early reports have indicated that a drone attack has caused a fire and destruction and left one person trapped.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 23:34 on 9 April due to the threat of attack drones.

Advertisement:

Kyiv City Military Administration urged Kyiv residents to go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the all-clear is given.

Updated: Early reports from Tkachenko indicate that wreckage from a downed drone caused a fire in non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi district.

Later, Tkachenko added that wreckage had caused the destruction of a house in the Darnytskyi district.

Advertisement:

Quote from Tkachenko: "Early reports indicate that a person has been trapped."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!



