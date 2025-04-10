Over 250 children remain in Donetsk Oblast where mandatory evacuation implemented

A total of 185 families with 254 children still remain in Donetsk Oblast settlements, where mandatory evacuation of children has been implemented.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Yuliia Ryzhakova, Acting Head of the Department for Children Affairs of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As of today, 254 children from 185 families, who are subject to mandatory evacuation with their parents, substitute caregivers or other legal representatives, remain in nine settlements."

Details: Four hromadas, namely Lyman, Kryvorizhzhia, Dobropillia and Druzhkivka, are the hromadas where a new phase of mandatory evacuation has been announced. Three other hromadas – Komar, Shakhove and Toretsk – were previously included and children were evacuated from there but later returned with their parents. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "One child remains in one family in the Komar hromada; four children remain in four families in the Shakhove hromada. They were evacuated but came back. Also, five children from four families were found [after coming back] in the Toretsk hromada."

Details: Ryzhakova added that 240 children from 200 families were forcibly evacuated from Donetsk Oblast last week.

