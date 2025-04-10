All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Protopriest from Moscow-affiliated church detained by Ukraine's Security Service over espionage for Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 April 2025, 10:44
Protopriest from Moscow-affiliated church detained by Ukraine's Security Service over espionage for Russia
A certificate of clergy. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced that its counterintelligence unit has detained a 58-year-old protopriest from the Pokrovskyi Vicariate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Donetsk Oblast on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Source: SSU; an Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement agencies

 
Valentyn Hnezdilov
Photo: an Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: The source noted that the priest in question is Valentyn Hnezdilov.

Advertisement:

Case materials reveal that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) recruited Hnezdilov through his daughter, who lives in Russia. She reportedly wrote a letter to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, requesting Russian citizenship for her mother and sister, both Ukrainian nationals.

The SSU stated that a Russian intelligence officer had made remote contact with Hnezdilov following this correspondence.

In exchange for his cooperation, he was promised the "evacuation" of his family to Russia, the granting of Russian citizenship and initial support upon their arrival.

Advertisement:

After agreeing to the proposal, Hnezdilov began gathering intelligence on the locations of reserve command posts, defensive structures and logistics hubs of Ukrainian forces in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "SSU officers thwarted the enemy's intentions and detained the traitor, preventing him from sending a 'report' containing intelligence to the FSB.

A search of the suspect's belongings led to the discovery of a mobile phone containing evidence of his cooperation with the enemy.

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators served the offender with a notice of suspicion under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow PatriarchateState Security Service of Ukrainespying
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate
Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos
Ukraine's Security Service exposes cleric of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church for spreading Kremlin's narratives – photo
Ukrainians in favour of law banning religious organisations linked to Russian Orthodox Church
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: