Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast border area – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 April 2025, 14:09
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast border area – video
Stock photo: 36th Separate Marine Brigade

Marines from the Mykolaiv-based 36th Brigade have posted footage showing how they repel another Russian attempt to gain a foothold in shelters in the Sumy Oblast border area.

Source: video by the 36th Brigade; Ukrainska Pravda source in the brigade

Details: The other day, assault groups of the Russian armed forces attempted to storm the area in order to gain a foothold in the shelters near the village of Basivka in Sumy Oblast.

The forces of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, using artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles, struck the Russians.

Confirmed reports indicate that two Russian servicemen were killed and 12 more were wounded. In addition, the Russians lost two ATVs.

Background: On 6 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the capture of the village of Basivka in Sumy Oblast, but the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and Ukrainska Pravda sources did not confirm this information. According to two Ukrainska Pravda sources from different units of the Ukrainian defence forces, Russian guided aerial bombs erased the village and placed it in the "grey zone" on the battlefield map.  

