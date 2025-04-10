New threat: Ukraine's Interior Ministry warns of Russian drones scattering explosives

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a warning about a new type of explosive device being dropped by Russian forces from drones.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Quote: "Attention, a new threat! Russian troops have begun to use drones to scatter explosive devices.

They could be used by the enemy to target any region of the country. The risk is exceptionally high as the timing of their detonation is unpredictable."

Details: Law enforcement has released a photo showing what these explosive devices may look like. It was noted that similar items had been seized in Kyiv, though their appearance may vary.

"Make sure to warn your loved ones. If you spot a suspicious item, do not approach or touch it – immediately call 101, 102, or 112 [emergency services' lines]," the Interior Ministry stressed.

