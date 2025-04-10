All Sections
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 April 2025, 23:25
Prince Harry. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to the city of Lviv on Thursday 10 April, where he visited a clinic treating wounded defenders.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: The Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center, which is an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv that provides treatment and rehabilitation for wounded servicemen and civilians.

According to The Telegraph, the unannounced visit only became known once he had already left Ukraine.

Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, became the second member of the royal family to visit Ukraine after Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who visited Kyiv in 2024.

Photos from the visit show the Duke, wearing a jacket bearing the name of his Invictus Games Foundation, speaking with wounded Ukrainian veterans.

