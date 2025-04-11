Russians occupy Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and advance toward border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have occupied the village of Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and have also advanced deeper into Ukrainian positions in the village of Uspenivka, which is located six kilometres from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Oleksandropil and has also advanced near Novobakhmutivka and in Uspenivka."

Background:

A total of 125 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield on 10 April. The Russians conducted a missile strike and 77 airstrikes, using a missile and dropping 114 guided bombs, launched 931 kamikaze drones and shelled Ukrainian positions over 4,218 times.

DeepState updated its interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 9-10 April, indicating that Russian forces had advanced near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

