All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 7 people, including child

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 April 2025, 10:18
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 7 people, including child
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians hit a civilian car with a drone in Beryslav and attacked a man in the village of Mykilske, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 15 April, injuring three people. In addition, they bombarded Shyroka Balka and hit a residential building in the village of Vysoke on the evening of 14 April. Four people sustained injuries, including a 7-year-old boy.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian drone reportedly hit a car in Beryslav. Two people were inside at the time of the strike. A 59-year-old man suffered a blast injury, a concussion and shrapnel wounds to his face and hands. His condition is of moderate severity.

Advertisement:

The woman who was travelling next to him was in a serious condition. She sustained shrapnel wounds to her forearm, blast trauma and a concussion. Both people were taken to hospital and continue to be treated by doctors.

At around 07:00, the Russians targeted a 50-year-old man in the village of Mykilske. He received a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his limbs and was taken to hospital.

In addition, the authorities reported that on 14 April, the Russians bombarded Shyroka Balka. Two men aged 52 and 42 were wounded. On the same day, a Russian drone hit a residential building in the village of Vysoke. A 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were injured. Both were taken to hospital with concussions and head injuries.

Advertisement:

Background:On 14 April, Russian forces attacked a civilian car in Kherson with a UAV, injuring a woman. A car carrying humanitarian bread was also destroyed in Dudchany.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian forces video shows yet another Russian assault being repulsed in Kharkiv Oblast
Woman killed and two men injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast since day's start
One person killed and 12 more injured in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts over past day
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: