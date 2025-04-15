Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 7 people, including child

The Russians hit a civilian car with a drone in Beryslav and attacked a man in the village of Mykilske, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 15 April, injuring three people. In addition, they bombarded Shyroka Balka and hit a residential building in the village of Vysoke on the evening of 14 April. Four people sustained injuries, including a 7-year-old boy.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian drone reportedly hit a car in Beryslav. Two people were inside at the time of the strike. A 59-year-old man suffered a blast injury, a concussion and shrapnel wounds to his face and hands. His condition is of moderate severity.

The woman who was travelling next to him was in a serious condition. She sustained shrapnel wounds to her forearm, blast trauma and a concussion. Both people were taken to hospital and continue to be treated by doctors.

At around 07:00, the Russians targeted a 50-year-old man in the village of Mykilske. He received a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his limbs and was taken to hospital.

In addition, the authorities reported that on 14 April, the Russians bombarded Shyroka Balka. Two men aged 52 and 42 were wounded. On the same day, a Russian drone hit a residential building in the village of Vysoke. A 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were injured. Both were taken to hospital with concussions and head injuries.

Background:On 14 April, Russian forces attacked a civilian car in Kherson with a UAV, injuring a woman. A car carrying humanitarian bread was also destroyed in Dudchany.

