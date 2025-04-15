Zelenskyy submits bills to extend martial law and mobilisation to Ukrainian parliament
Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 10:57
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) to approve decrees extending the duration of martial law and the general mobilisation period in Ukraine.
Source: draft laws No. 13172 and No. 13173 on the parliament’s official website
Details: The proposed bills seek to extend both martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.
For reference: This would mark the 15th time the Verkhovna Rada has voted to prolong martial law and mobilisation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Background: On 15 January, the Ukrainian parliament approved the previous extension of martial law and mobilisation until 9 May 2025.
