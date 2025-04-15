Zelenskyy submits bills to extend martial law and mobilisation to Ukrainian parliament

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) to approve decrees extending the duration of martial law and the general mobilisation period in Ukraine.

Source: draft laws No. 13172 and No. 13173 on the parliament’s official website

Details: The proposed bills seek to extend both martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.

For reference: This would mark the 15th time the Verkhovna Rada has voted to prolong martial law and mobilisation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Background: On 15 January, the Ukrainian parliament approved the previous extension of martial law and mobilisation until 9 May 2025.

