All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy submits bills to extend martial law and mobilisation to Ukrainian parliament

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 April 2025, 10:57
Zelenskyy submits bills to extend martial law and mobilisation to Ukrainian parliament
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) to approve decrees extending the duration of martial law and the general mobilisation period in Ukraine.

Source: draft laws No. 13172 and No. 13173 on the parliament’s official website

Details: The proposed bills seek to extend both martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.

Advertisement:

For reference: This would mark the 15th time the Verkhovna Rada has voted to prolong martial law and mobilisation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Background: On 15 January, the Ukrainian parliament approved the previous extension of martial law and mobilisation until 9 May 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyymartial lawmobilisation
Advertisement:
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
Fox News calls Kyiv a "Russian city" during Easter service broadcast
"Sooner or later, life will triumph": Zelenskyy's Easter greetings to Ukrainians
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: For 34 days now, Russia has been openly ignoring ceasefire
Trump comments on Zelenskyy's proposal to buy US Patriot systems
Trump blames Zelenskyy, Biden and Putin for war
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
19:54
IT coalition donates equipment worth almost €2 million to Ukraine
19:29
Zelenskyy announces meeting with allies in London on peace deal suggestions
19:04
Trump promises to reveal details of "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within three days
19:02
Russian attacks and mine injure three people in Nikopol district
17:59
Ukraine increases imports of civilian drones by more than a third
17:58
Putin admits strike on civilian facility in Sumy, but offers cynical "justification"
17:53
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
17:49
US awaits Ukraine's response to peace proposals on Crimea and NATO – WSJ
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: