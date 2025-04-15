Ukrainian defenders repel Russian large-scale attack on Novopavlivka front in Donetsk Oblast – video

Paratroopers of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade together with other units of the Ukrainian defence forces have repelled a large-scale Russian attack on the Novopavlivka front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade; press service of the Air Assault Forces

Details: The Russians launched an attack with more than 20 armoured vehicles – several tanks and more than a dozen infantry fighting vehicles manned by infantrymen.

Quote: "The iron fist was aimed at our positions and the borders of neighbouring units. The audacity of the attack was enormous, as the occupiers were marching in a convoy, hoping to break through our defences.

Ahead of the armoured vehicles were motorcyclists who manoeuvred and tried to break through the lines of our paratroopers at high speed. Intelligence spotted the enemy forces in time, and the coordinated actions of artillerymen and drone pilots of the 71st Jaeger Brigade and neighbouring units broke the enemy's battle formation and then methodically destroyed it. The equipment was left to burn on the battlefield. The scattered infantrymen tried to hide in the landing, but were killed by FPV drones and other explosives."

