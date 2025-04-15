All Sections
Russian drone hits car in Kupiansk, wounding married couple

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 April 2025, 14:14
Russian drone hits car in Kupiansk, wounding married couple
Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian FPV drone exploded near a civilian car on the road between Kivsharivka and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 15 April, injuring a 59-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to the investigation, the explosive device blew up near the car in which the couple was travelling.

The 59-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. His 62-year-old wife suffered an acute stress reaction.

The Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A pre-trial investigation is underway, and investigators are documenting yet another Russian war crime against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Kharkiv Oblastdrones
