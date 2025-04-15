Russian drone hits car in Kupiansk, wounding married couple
A Russian FPV drone exploded near a civilian car on the road between Kivsharivka and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 15 April, injuring a 59-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: According to the investigation, the explosive device blew up near the car in which the couple was travelling.
The 59-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. His 62-year-old wife suffered an acute stress reaction.
The Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
A pre-trial investigation is underway, and investigators are documenting yet another Russian war crime against the civilian population of Ukraine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!