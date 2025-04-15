Kremlin sees no "clear outlines" of Ukraine deal with US

The Kremlin has said it does not yet see any "clear outlines" of an agreement with the United States on Ukraine, though there is "political will" to pursue such talks.

Source: Russian state news agency TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Peskov: "We hope for the best, that this work will yield positive results. At the moment, we would not speak precisely about any timeframes."

Details: He added that recent engagement with the United States – including meetings with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff – had been positive and useful.

"We assess those constructive and substantive conversations that have taken place very, very positively," Peskov added.

"Quite intensive work is being carried out. You know there is an exchange of information from the top level, so to speak. I’m referring to the recent meeting that took place in St Petersburg between Putin and Mr Witkoff," said Peskov, adding that other channels are also active.

Background:

On 11 April, Steve Witkoff met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg, where they discussed a potential path to resolving the war in Ukraine. According to Russian propaganda media, the conversation lasted four and a half hours.

Commenting on the visit, Witkoff stated that he had discussed with Putin steps that could bring an end to the war in Ukraine. He also said that the key to a comprehensive agreement revolves around "five territories". "This peace deal is about these so-called five territories, but there’s so much more to it," Witkoff said.

