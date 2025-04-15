EU finalising new trade framework for Ukraine as duty-free regime nears end

The European Commission is finalising a proposal on future trade conditions with Ukraine after the end of the trade visa-free regime – a free trade regime with the EU that suspends import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU (with some exceptions), which expires on 5 June 2025.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill at a briefing on 15 April in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gill emphasised that the European Commission is continuing its work on the proposal for new terms of trade with Ukraine and will present it to Ukraine very soon.

Quote: "The Commission is committed to consultations with Ukraine under Article 29 of the Association Agreement, and our goal is to address reciprocal tariff liberalisation. We are finalising the work on this proposal, and we will present it as soon as we can to Ukraine.

The goal of this process is to ensure economic stability and predictability for businesses and farmers, both in Ukraine and the EU, facilitating a smooth transition as the autonomous trade measures expire."

Background:

On 13 May 2024, following lengthy and intense negotiations, the EU Council approved an extension of preferential trade measures with Ukraine for another year – until 5 June 2025.

Regarding the future format of trade relations between Ukraine and the EU, tentative agreements were reached to integrate the duty-free regime into the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

In February 2025, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said during a joint meeting of the European Commission and the Ukrainian government that Kyiv's priority for 2025 was to conclude consultations on trade liberalisation under Article 29 of the Association Agreement.

